ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Cut to $29.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s current price.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $24.01 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 0.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,626.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,705. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,342,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,145,000 after purchasing an additional 237,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 284,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,637 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

