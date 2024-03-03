ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) PT Raised to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACIW

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $32.13 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ACI Worldwide news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.