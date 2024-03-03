Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

