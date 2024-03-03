Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Acreage Stock Up 5.4 %

Acreage stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Acreage has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

Get Acreage alerts:

About Acreage

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.