Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average is $88.11. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.