adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 45.6% in February

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 2.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average is $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. adidas has a 52-week low of $73.24 and a 52-week high of $109.01.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

