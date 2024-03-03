ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target Raised to $8.30

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.50 to $8.30 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

ADT Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. ADT has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $7.88.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.85%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ADT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter worth $3,602,712,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth $37,128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ADT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after buying an additional 3,864,889 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ADT by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627,166 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,577,000 after buying an additional 2,740,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 781.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,959,785 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Featured Stories

