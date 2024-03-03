Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,701,800 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 2,979,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.0 days.
Advantage Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.73.
About Advantage Energy
