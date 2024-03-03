Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,701,800 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 2,979,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.0 days.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.73.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

