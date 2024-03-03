AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 105.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after buying an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AerCap by 589.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,377 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in AerCap during the first quarter valued at $745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in AerCap during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

AerCap Price Performance

AerCap stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $80.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.