agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Benchmark

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered agilon health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered agilon health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a market outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.65.

NYSE:AGL opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.49.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in agilon health by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in agilon health by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,406,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,116,000 after buying an additional 5,869,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,916,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,972,000 after buying an additional 4,194,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in agilon health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after buying an additional 3,674,311 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in agilon health by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,842,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,645,000 after buying an additional 3,469,295 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

