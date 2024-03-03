Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $791.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $385,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

