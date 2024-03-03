Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aldebaran Resources Price Performance
Shares of ADBRF stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. Aldebaran Resources has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.74.
Aldebaran Resources Company Profile
