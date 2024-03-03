Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.29) Per Share

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Alector in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.29) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.85). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alector’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALEC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of ALEC opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $709.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.81. Alector has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alector by 24.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Alector by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its stake in Alector by 28.8% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,131,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alector by 68.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 62,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $25,431.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,741.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $25,431.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,741.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

