Algert Global LLC Buys 3,040 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 13.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Navient by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Navient by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NAVI opened at $16.46 on Friday. Navient Co. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 12.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.76 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.72%. Research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,631,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Stephens cut Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Navient

Navient Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.