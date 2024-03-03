Algert Global LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,190 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 33,127 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in nVent Electric by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 216,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $69.40.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

