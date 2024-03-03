Algert Global LLC Has $359,000 Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.23%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

