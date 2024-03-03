Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $21.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other CNX Resources news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard bought 1,226 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $25,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

