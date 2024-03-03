Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALKT. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered Alkami Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.10.

ALKT stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,316,008.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 16.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,971,000 after buying an additional 251,757 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 217.3% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 113,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 77,750 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 8.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 780,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

