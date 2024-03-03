AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AlTi Global were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AlTi Global by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 971,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AlTi Global by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 210,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AlTi Global by 1,223.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 315,530 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AlTi Global by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 145,826 shares in the last quarter. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James raised AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

ALTI stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

