Ameresco’s (AMRC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair cut Ameresco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.92.

Get Ameresco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameresco

Ameresco Stock Performance

AMRC opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 1.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 92,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.