American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.44

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.44 and last traded at $73.27, with a volume of 593362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

American International Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,388,000 after acquiring an additional 342,237 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after acquiring an additional 639,079 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

