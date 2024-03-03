Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 12.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after buying an additional 144,280 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2,548.3% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 24,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 236.0% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 311,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 218,759 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 21.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,500,268 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

