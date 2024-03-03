Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $46.22 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $7,875,640.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,321,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,314,602 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.