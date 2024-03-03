Analysts Issue Forecasts for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.02. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.46 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at $97.33 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $102.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.75.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

