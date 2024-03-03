Analysts Offer Predictions for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share.

CUBI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $60.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $191.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,001 shares of company stock valued at $586,231 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

