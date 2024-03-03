Analysts Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) PT at $155.13

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.13.

WMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,275,000 after acquiring an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,521,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 113.9% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 402.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $1,383,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMS opened at $162.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $166.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

