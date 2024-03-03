Analysts Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) PT at $242.39

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.39.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

ESS opened at $234.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $252.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

