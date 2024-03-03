Analysts Set VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Target Price at $7.29

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VTEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of VTEX from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.42. VTEX has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $8.78.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VTEX will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VTEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

