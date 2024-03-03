Analyzing CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) & Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR)

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) and Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CymaBay Therapeutics and Nature’s Sunshine Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics 0 11 2 0 2.15 Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $27.14, suggesting a potential downside of 15.80%. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.52%. Given Nature’s Sunshine Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nature’s Sunshine Products is more favorable than CymaBay Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

CymaBay Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CymaBay Therapeutics and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics $31.07 million 119.00 -$106.00 million ($0.97) -33.23 Nature’s Sunshine Products $421.91 million 0.81 -$390,000.00 $0.41 43.51

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than CymaBay Therapeutics. CymaBay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nature’s Sunshine Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CymaBay Therapeutics and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics N/A -50.72% -31.04% Nature’s Sunshine Products 1.84% 7.94% 5.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats CymaBay Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The company also develops MBX-2982 for the disease/condition of hypoglycemia in type 1 diabetics. It has a license agreement with ABW Cyclops SPV LP to support development of seladelpar for the treatment of PBC; and holds a worldwide license from Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize compounds with activity against an undisclosed metabolic disease target. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. The company also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, such as oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment, toothpaste, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. It offers its products under the Nature's Sunshine and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent consultants. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

