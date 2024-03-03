Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Andritz Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ADRZF opened at $63.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.18. Andritz has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $70.63.
Andritz Company Profile
