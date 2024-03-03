Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Andritz Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ADRZF opened at $63.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.18. Andritz has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $70.63.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

