Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Position Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.36% of Anika Therapeutics worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

ANIK stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.75. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

