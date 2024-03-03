Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.25% from the company’s previous close.

ANNX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Get Annexon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Annexon

Annexon Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $317.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10. Annexon has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $6.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $94,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,406,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,940 shares of company stock worth $144,434 over the last three months. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Annexon in the fourth quarter worth about $31,780,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in Annexon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Annexon by 199.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,780 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Annexon by 50.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,051 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon in the third quarter worth about $2,306,000.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.