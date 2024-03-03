Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,208 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.7% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $179.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.88 and its 200 day moving average is $183.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

