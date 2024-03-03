Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at HC Wainwright

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ACLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Arcellx stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. Arcellx has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.02.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcellx will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,066.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037 over the last ninety days. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $56,317,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 761.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,208 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 47.9% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,841,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 199.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 4,797,730.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 623,705 shares during the last quarter.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

