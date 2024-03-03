argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $451.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARGX. Citigroup cut their price target on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair lowered argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.57.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $393.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 30.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 22.1% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 2.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

