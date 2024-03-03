Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading 6.7% Higher

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) was up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 394,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 889,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 13.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 400.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 128,888 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 120.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

