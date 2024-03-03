Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Astronics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

ATRO opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $648.59 million, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. Astronics has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Astronics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 334,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Astronics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Astronics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

