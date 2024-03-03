Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,701,107.22 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $1,701,107.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,723,251.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.80, for a total transaction of $1,695,997.80.

On Friday, February 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.72, for a total transaction of $1,728,302.52.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,756,486.74.

On Thursday, February 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total transaction of $1,759,371.09.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total transaction of $1,726,077.45.

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $1,806,756.84.

On Friday, January 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total transaction of $2,038,328.94.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.60, for a total transaction of $2,040,471.60.

On Thursday, January 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.95, for a total transaction of $1,969,186.95.

On Friday, January 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total transaction of $1,960,039.44.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $209.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

