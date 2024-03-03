ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Short Interest Up 75.9% in February

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,500 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the January 31st total of 510,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

ATS Stock Performance

NYSE:ATS opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. ATS has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $48.89.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $552.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Analysts forecast that ATS will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ATS in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 4,342.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.