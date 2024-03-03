ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Short Interest Up 75.9% in February

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,500 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the January 31st total of 510,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.
NYSE:ATS opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. ATS has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $48.89.
ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $552.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Analysts forecast that ATS will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 4,342.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
