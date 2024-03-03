Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $315.00 at Oppenheimer

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADSK. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

ADSK opened at $264.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

