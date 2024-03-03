AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $117.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.00.

NYSE:AN opened at $151.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $120.26 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.68.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoNation will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $908,630.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,540,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in AutoNation by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

