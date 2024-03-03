Avidity Biosciences’ (RNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNA. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,801.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,696 shares of company stock worth $128,610. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,912,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,560,000 after purchasing an additional 296,238 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

