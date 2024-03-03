AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AvidXchange from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of AvidXchange from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.29.

AvidXchange stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. AvidXchange has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,825.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,865.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $320,241.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,825.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,709 shares of company stock valued at $816,925. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

