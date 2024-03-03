Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

AXNX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CL King restated a neutral rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Axonics from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.73.

Axonics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $67.73 on Thursday. Axonics has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Axonics had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $236,344.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,700.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,791,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,704. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 71.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,955 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth $68,499,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axonics during the fourth quarter worth $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after buying an additional 991,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth $35,745,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

