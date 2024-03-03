B. Riley Raises Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $43.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Squarespace’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.93.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Squarespace will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $1,285,577.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,936,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,398,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $1,285,577.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,936,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,398,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $289,146.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,737 shares of company stock worth $15,547,908. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

