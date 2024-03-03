B. Riley Trims AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Target Price to $8.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $6.35.

Shares of AMC opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.64. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1,160.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

