Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Up 76.2% in February

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the January 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

BW stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,446,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,883 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,145,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,272,000 after purchasing an additional 339,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,555,000 after purchasing an additional 239,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 625,418 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,256,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

