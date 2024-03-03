Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Holdings Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,464 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,106 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,345,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 832,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 74,679 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth $3,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE SAN opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $4.29.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.