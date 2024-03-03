Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2024

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIBGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.65.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bancolombia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 185.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 100.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 25.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

Bancolombia Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.8835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.28%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.