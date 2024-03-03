Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.65.
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.
Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.8835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.28%.
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
