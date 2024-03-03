Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Raised to $38.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAND. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bandwidth

Bandwidth Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BAND opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $51,657.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,391.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,751 shares of company stock valued at $171,754. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Bandwidth by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Bandwidth by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Bandwidth by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.